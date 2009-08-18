Ever wonder why some of the Apollo lunar landing shots are a little out of focus? Ever wonder why chunks of photographs from the Moon have been cut out, leaving a a little squirrel-like shape behind?
Wonder no more, even the Moon has a colony of ground squirrels (plus mini-space helmets, of course), ready to pop out of hiding when they feel the vibration of lunar lander thrusters, astronaut footsteps, and the whine of focusing cameras. This is one Moon conspiracy solved, once and for all!
Don’t worry, I haven’t lost it quite yet, I’ve just been playing with Photoshop. This is in response to the wonderful National Geographic photograph of a curious ground squirrel that managed to pose for the perfect holiday snap in Canada’s Banff National Park. Now the image is going viral, with little squirrel cut-outs appearing in a huge range of photos and videos.
So here’s my effort. The Banff Lunar Squirrel!
10 thoughts on “Banff Ground Squirrel Witnessed Apollo 11 Landing”
Totally “Lengendary” as promised! A 100% win!
You do realize, don't you, that years from now someone will point to this picture, taken out of context, as evidence of massive coverups from NASA regarding the Apollo landings? You do, don't you?
nice
Years ago, i think it was the same shot, had a cow placed behind the astronaut. Perhaps the cow didn't make it when she jumped over the Moon. Anyway, it explains why the Moon is made of cheese. Cheese comes from milk, which comes from cows.
good
