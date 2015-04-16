“Chewie, We’re Home.”

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

I know that Star Wars lovers everywhere are currently on their nth replay of the brand new The Force Awakens movie trailer, and for good reason. BECAUSE IT IS JUST PURE AWESOMENESS.

Seriously.

There were tears.

I have nothing else to add, except, for the first time in my adult life I can’t wait til Christmas.

Keep hitting repeat. And again:

1 thought on ““Chewie, We’re Home.””

  1. Reblogged this on Oscar's Blog and commented:
    I unconsciously seek for an explanation to everything that surrounds me. Now, when something excites me this much, I don’t want to know why; I just want to enjoy it and let it make me happy.

    Reply

