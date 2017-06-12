So… it begins!
Astroengine has finally been launched on YouTube, kicking off with a summary of the recent gravitational wave discovery by LIGO. I’m aiming to produce at least one video a week and I’d really like to make it as viewer-driven as possible. So if you have any burning space science questions or any critique about the videos I’m posting, please reach out!
But for now, you know what to do: like, subscribe and enjoy!
1 thought on “When Black Holes Collide… Astroengine Is Now On YouTube!”
Unlike you, Dr. O’Neill, I did join the Navy, but eventually came around to astronomy.
You asked, “So, they’re big. Really, really big. But how did they get so big?”, referring to really massive black holes.
Exploring our universe led me to the following is the conclusion –
Conjectural hypothesis: The gravitational attraction of a ‘black hole’ may not always be due solely to the amount of mass (weight) of that object. At some undetermined (not known so far) density or size or weight the object may convert or divert the power of one or two of the other physical forces into enhanced gravity. That is, under certain, but not yet defined, conditions, that astronomical object referred to as a black hole, may or can transform/change/express one of the other physical forces as (additional) gravity. k
We know that the strength of the strong force is 100 times that of the electromagnetic force, some 106 times as great as that of the weak force, and about 1039 times that of gravitation. It is suggested here that one of the three (actually two), most likely the strong force, is transformed into gravity. The amount (%) of transference of power dependent, firstly, upon the density of matter of that body. Multiple strata of electrons (electrons ‘shelled out’ from those accreting atoms) spinning, orbiting that body, generate concentrated magnetic fields, that are quickly modified and shaped by intense acoustic energy present in the vicinity. These then plunge nearby and deeply into the outer galaxy in a pattern that prepares a shapened field for star formation. However, this magnetic field cannot penetrate or exist within the body of the BH, a quasi B-E condensate (opinion). A black hole has no temperature in the conventional sense.
All the factors that may relate to or affect, and improve the strength of a black hole are not known. Metallicity, lacking initially in nuclear black holes (post Omega Bodies), may play a role. Presently, it is thought (here) that stellar black holes do not achieve the density needed to utilize this augmentation of gravity. (Name needed for the process.) Rate of rotation of the body most likely plays a part. Another is its environment, such as the accretion disk. And, whether or not stress (of AGNs) is being relieved by jets. Collisions (shock) with like or same type bodies may prompt a cascade of conversion events.
Note: The word metamorphosis is used here to denote the transformation of energy/matter that takes place, ongoing, mostly during the early universe filamentary stage, but continues unfinished in the next stage as Omega Bodies (segments of filaments); time required for complete conversion into a black hole increased by greater mass.
Recap: In the beginning all the physical forces were unified in expression as quantum gravity. The metamorphosis of energy into matter released the three (two) subordinate forces at the expense of gravity. Later, ongoing, but incomplete, metamorphosis within individual, greater sized Omega Bodies allowed those objects to temporarily express stronger gravity. Thus, an Omega Body upon completion of the conversion process of metamorphosis, becoming a ‘black hole’, might experience a drop in weight, expressed as gravity, from billions of solar masses to millions of solar masses. It is guesstimated the last Omega Body completed the conversion about seven or eight billion years ago.
Given that black holes with masses in the billions existed within the first billions of years of this universe, if we could view them in their present time, likely they would weigh considerably less.
Our Milky Way’s and Andromeda’s nuclei never experienced this phenomenon. (Explained elsewhere.) However, it is believed by this narrator that the Omega Body that split and became the elliptical galaxies Maffei I and Centaurus A could have had remnant ‘stuff that needs a name’. The galaxy of stars that formed around these ‘embers’ of Omega Bodies are always elliptical in shape.
[Corollary: This delayed conversion might account for the ‘speeding up’ of the expansion of the universe that began several billion years ago. Due to a drop in universe-wide conventional gravity. May have also initiated the congregation of clusters of groups of galaxies.]
Suggested research: It is dogma that black holes grow and gain huge amounts of weight over time. To confirm this, periodically accurately re measure the mass sizes of a number of black holes. Considering there are billions and more of black holes and these have gained millions and billions in solar masses in punctuated events, according to accepted theory, then it should not be too difficult to catch one in the act. Finding that one or more has gained weight would confirm conventional wisdom. Then again, if some should lose weight, well, we will just label that ‘peculiar’ and ignore it.
Examples – GRO J1655-40; 3 C 186 (quasar); B3 1715+425; SDSS J010013.021280225.8, mass of 12 billion solar masses. See NGC 1277.