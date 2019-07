"San Francisco Bay Past pier thirty nine Early p.m. Can't remember what time Got the waiting cab Stopped at the red light Address, unsure of But it turned out just right . It started straight off "Coming here is hell" That's his first words We asked what he meant He said " where ya' from ?" We told him our lot "When ya' take a holiday Is this what you want ?" . So have a nice day Have a nice day Have a nice day Have a nice day..." — @stereophonicsofficial ❤